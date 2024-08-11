Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:INSM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 1,535,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.
In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
