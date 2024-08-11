Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Macquarie

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Macquarie from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 130,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,658. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 245.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 856,386 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 97,320 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

