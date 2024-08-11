Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37,683 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF makes up 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 5.57% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGER. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 900,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HGER traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.90. 18,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $23.70.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

