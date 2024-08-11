Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,775 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 685,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

