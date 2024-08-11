Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

