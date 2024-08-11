Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 304 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,122,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,349. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

