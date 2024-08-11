Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,042. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.29. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

