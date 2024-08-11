Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.85. 3,635,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

