Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,934,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,317,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

