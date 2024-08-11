Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $223.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $211.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Get Insulet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $17.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.19. 2,129,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,840. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.