Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Insulet updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Stock Down 8.8 %

PODD traded down $17.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,840. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $239.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.88.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.