Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $270.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s previous close.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.88.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

PODD traded down $17.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $239.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Insulet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.