Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) PT Raised to $8.00

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $14,762,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $9,155,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
