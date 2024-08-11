Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) PT Raised to $8.00

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

INTR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 1,664,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.50. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $14,762,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $9,155,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.