Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. 85,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 69.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,624,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $638,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 26.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

