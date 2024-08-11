International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,752.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,176. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 173.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 47.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

