Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $624.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.70. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

