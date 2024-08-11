Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 12.0% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $173.08. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

