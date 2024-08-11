Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Capital One Financial currently has $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

IRWD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 6,885,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.