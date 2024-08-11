Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 6,885,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,929. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $663.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

