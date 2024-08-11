Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after buying an additional 1,472,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

