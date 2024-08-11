iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.77. 253,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $115.87.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

