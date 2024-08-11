iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after purchasing an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,834,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,607 shares. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

