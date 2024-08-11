iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 219,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.08. 2,041,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

