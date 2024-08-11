iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,601.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

EZU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 724,218 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

