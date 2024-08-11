iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,880. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

