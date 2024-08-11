iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

