iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 305,141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after buying an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,749 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

