Jacobs Solutions Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

