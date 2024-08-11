Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

