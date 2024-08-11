Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $175.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

