Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $175.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.21.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
