Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $9.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

