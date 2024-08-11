Jefferies Financial Group Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$126.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$149.51. 187,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$126.25 and a 52 week high of C$169.28.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

