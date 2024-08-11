Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010543 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,683.18 or 0.98374001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120027 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

