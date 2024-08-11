JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.86.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

