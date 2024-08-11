JMP Securities Boosts AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $20.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

AXGN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $481.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.