JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STE. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.98. The company had a trading volume of 427,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,756. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

