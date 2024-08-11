JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 82,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

