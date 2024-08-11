JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) to Neutral

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of Nerdy stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 21,429,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nerdy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

