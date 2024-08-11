JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $26.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.45.

RXO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RXO by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in RXO by 433.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RXO in the first quarter worth about $542,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

