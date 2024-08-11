JUNO Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $37,456.76 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

