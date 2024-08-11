Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $343.00 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $343.00 million and $7.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00035083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

