Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMT. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 612,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

