Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) PT Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:KW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 895,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

