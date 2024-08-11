Keppel Ltd. (KPELF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on August 23rd

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Keppel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KPELF opened at $5.00 on Friday. Keppel has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
Keppel Company Profile
