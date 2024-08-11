Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,791,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 29,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.80. 5,540,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The stock has a market cap of $590.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

