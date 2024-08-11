Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,418 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,250 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

SU stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.67. 4,024,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.