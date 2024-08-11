Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 111,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 676,325 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter.

FAUG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

