Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. 7,661,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.26. The company has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

