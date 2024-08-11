Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,263 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

