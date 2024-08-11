Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $395.15. 3,380,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

